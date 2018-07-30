Wichita, KS VIEW FULL FORECAST
Taylor Eldridge from Kansas.com talks Shocker hoops

Sports Daily
July 30, 2018 - 10:27 am
Catching up with Taylor as he shares his insight and observations on WSU Basketball, what he sees moving forward with the Shockers, his thoughts on Gregg Marshall and how much he has accomplished with Wichita State over the years. ​Can an alumni team represent WSU in The Basketball Tournament in 2019? 

Taylor Eldridge from Kansas.com talks Shocker hoops

