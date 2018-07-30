- Should the Royals have done more at the trade deadline?
- Day 4 Was a Long One at the NBC World Series
- The Louisville Stars are struggling to draw a crowd
- The Royals’ best deadline deals
- Mulvane Patriot’s Manager Gus Strunk joins The Drive
- Jim Callis from MLB.com joins Sports Daily
- Taylor Eldridge from Kansas.com talks Shocker hoops
- Whats wrong with baseball?
- Royals makes some trades
- Yankees rally late, beat Royals 5-4 to split doubleheader
- The Cardinals and Indians get a trade in before the deadline
- Tommy Pham is no longer a Cardinal
- The Toronto Blue Jays are selling off and rebuilding
- More young athletes apologize for offensive comments on social media
- For LeBron James, opening school for at-risk kids is the culmination of a decade of work
- Can the Indians nab Bryce Harper before the trade deadline?
- Suspended Blue Jays’ Osuna traded to Astros
- David Feherty is coming to Wichita August 9th
- MLB’s Trea Turner and Sean Newcomb apologize for old tweets
EntertainmentThis date in sports history: In ’81 the 50-day-old strike ends for MLB- July 31, 2018
Is Tiger Woods back?
Taylor Eldridge from Kansas.com talks Shocker hoops
Sports Daily
July 30, 2018 - 10:27 am
Categories:
Catching up with Taylor as he shares his insight and observations on WSU Basketball, what he sees moving forward with the Shockers, his thoughts on Gregg Marshall and how much he has accomplished with Wichita State over the years. Can an alumni team represent WSU in The Basketball Tournament in 2019?
