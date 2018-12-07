- Littrell to remain North Texas coach amid K-State interest
The DriveAt The Hoop With Joanna Chadwick & Southeast High Basketball Coach Joe Mitchell- December 07, 2018
NCAA denies Teddy Allen's eligibility appeal
December 07, 2018 - 2:25 pm
The Subcommittee for Legislative Relief has denied Teddy Allen’s waiver asking for immediate eligibility. The waiver had asked the NCAA for Allen, who transferred from West Virginia after one season, to forgo sitting out the mandated academic year for transfers.
The decision by the subcommittee concludes the legislative relief waiver process. Teddy will be able to travel with the team the remainder of the basketball season but will not be able to compete until the 2019-20 basketball season.
