Men's Hoops: KU ranked #13; K-State at 17th

The new weekly polls have been released for men's college basketball. Kansas (22-7) moved up two spots in both the Associated Press and the Coaches polls; KU is now 13th this week in the A.P. poll, and #14 in the Coaches poll.

Kansas State (22-7) moved down two spots in both polls; K-State, tied for the lead atop the Big 12 Conference standings, is ranked 17th this week in the Coaches poll, and #18 in the A.P. poll.

KSU plays its final road game of the regular sesason on Monday evening at TCU.

Kansas' next game is on the road at Oklahoma; live radio coverage for the Jayhawks at OU begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sports Radio KFH 1240AM 97.5FM. All KU men's basketball games are carried live on KFH.