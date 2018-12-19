K-State forward Wade could miss 8 weeks with tendon tear

Kansas State forward Dean Wade has a partial tear of a tendon in his right foot and could miss up to eight weeks, putting his availability for the rest of the season in question.

Wade hurt the foot in last Saturday's win over Georgia State.

The preseason Big 12 player of the year fractured his left foot in March, sidelining him for the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight, though coach Bruce Weber said Tuesday the injuries are unrelated.

Wade was averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds this season.

Weber also said guard Kamau Stokes missed practice Monday after hurting his own foot Saturday night, but the coach is hopeful he'll play Wednesday night against Southern Miss.

Kansas State (7-2) also plays Vanderbilt and George Mason before beginning Big 12 play.